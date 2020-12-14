Italy didn't ask us to pull COVID report says WHO

ROME, DEC 14 - The World Health Organization on Monday denied reports that it buried a report critical of Italy's initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic after a request from Rome. "On 13 May 2020, the WHO Regional Office for Europe published a document titled "An unprecedented challenge: Italy's first response to COVID-19," WHO Europe said in a statement on its website "The document, written by experts based at the WHO European Office for Investment for Health and Development, in Venice, Italy, focused on the Government of Italy's pandemic response. "It was intended for use by other countries who might wish to learn from Italy's early experience fighting COVID-19. "Following publication, factual inaccuracies were found in the text and the WHO Regional Office for Europe removed the document from the website, with the intent to correct errors and republish it. "By the time corrections were made, WHO had established a new global mechanism - called the "Intra-action Review" - as a standard tool for countries to evaluate their responses and share lessons learned. The original document ("An unprecedented challenge") was therefore never republished. "At no time did the Italian government ask WHO to remove the document". (ANSA).