Expert panel wants tougher measures at Xmas - sources (8)

ROME, DEC 14 - The CTS panel of experts advising the government on its COVID-19 policies called for tougher measures than those currently planned for Christmas during a meeting with Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday, sources said. The experts said the clampdown was necessary because it is impossible to have sufficient checks on how the current rules are being respected throughout the nation and because the contagion data is still worrying, according to the sources. The most recent monitoring report by the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said that there were 193 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, when the level needed to make it possible to trace cases is 50 per 100,000 inhabitants or fewer. The CTS experts also noted that Italy's daily death toll is currently higher than Germany's, which has 20 million more inhabitants and has just announced a new lockdown. They also argued that Italy's health services are still under stress. They concluded that it was necessary to beef up the measures "otherwise we'll be in trouble in January", the source said. As things are, people will not be able to move between regions from December 21 until January 6 and they will not be able to move out of their home towns or cities on Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day and New Year's Day. A night curfew kicking in at 22:00 will remain in force. Scenes of the big crowds of Christmas shoppers that formed in many Italian cities at the weekend have caused alarm that they could lead to a fresh upswing in COVID-19 contagion. "The gatherings risk putting all that has been achieved with so much work in recent months on the line," said Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana. There is speculation that the government could declare all of Italy a red zone, meaning bars and restaurants and non-essential shops must close, during some days over the holidays. (ANSA).