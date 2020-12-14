Lunedì 14 Dicembre 2020 | 16:24

ROME
Italy didn't ask us to pull COVID report says WHO

ROME
Expert panel wants tougher measures at Xmas - sources (8)

ROME
Recovery Fund can boost Italy's GDP by 3.5% - ECB

Rome
COVID: 73,000 firms closed, 17,000 will not re-open - ISTAT

Perugia
Perugia Uni for Foreigners dean resigns over Suarez case

ROME
Soccer: Lazio get Bayern, Atalanta-Real, Juve-Porto

ROME
COVID alarm over scenes of big crowds of Xmas shoppers

ROME
Soccer: Milan's lead cut after draw with Parma

ROME
Conte to 'verify' if he still has coalition's support

ROME
COVID: 18,727 new cases, 761 deaths in 24 hours

ROME
Lamorgese COVID test was false positive

Serie C
Bari calcio, dopo il pari con la Vibonese: «No al vittimismo, mostriamo nostro valore»

Materasolidarietà
Matera, fondo Caritas a sostegno piccole imprese: stanziati 116mila euro

GdM.TVVideo virale
Altamura, urla e lancio di sedie dal balcone per fermare i ladri

Potenzala protesta
Recovery Fund, Bardi come De Luca: attacca Conte, «scippo di risorse al Sud»

Tarantoprevenzione
Taranto, trasporto urbano: da domani screening Covid per dipendenti Amat

Brindisinel Brindisino
Torre Guaceto, aumentano i controlli: accordo con la Polizia Locale

BatArte
Barletta, nel presepe di Paolo Vitali solo Maria e il Bambino: assenze, speranza e Covid

Foggiala scoperta della GdF
Cerignola: laboratorio alimentare illegale, con insaccati scaduti e olio falsificato

LecceIl contenzioso
Lidi, strutture legittime fino al 31 dicembre: sentenza Tar Lecce convalidata

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1175 nuovi casi su 7mila test (16,4%). Altre 23 vittime

San Pancrazio S., 79enne in Rianimazione per una polpetta bollente. Il 118: «Una scottatura»

Google, in crash Gmail e applicazione Google suite: disservizio su scala globale

Covid in Puglia, screening nelle scuole a gennaio, Lopalco: «Indicatori tutti in miglioramento»

ROME

Expert panel wants tougher measures at Xmas - sources (8)

CTS panel had meeting with Conte on Monday

ROME, DEC 14 - The CTS panel of experts advising the government on its COVID-19 policies called for tougher measures than those currently planned for Christmas during a meeting with Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday, sources said. The experts said the clampdown was necessary because it is impossible to have sufficient checks on how the current rules are being respected throughout the nation and because the contagion data is still worrying, according to the sources. The most recent monitoring report by the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said that there were 193 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, when the level needed to make it possible to trace cases is 50 per 100,000 inhabitants or fewer. The CTS experts also noted that Italy's daily death toll is currently higher than Germany's, which has 20 million more inhabitants and has just announced a new lockdown. They also argued that Italy's health services are still under stress. They concluded that it was necessary to beef up the measures "otherwise we'll be in trouble in January", the source said. As things are, people will not be able to move between regions from December 21 until January 6 and they will not be able to move out of their home towns or cities on Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day and New Year's Day. A night curfew kicking in at 22:00 will remain in force. Scenes of the big crowds of Christmas shoppers that formed in many Italian cities at the weekend have caused alarm that they could lead to a fresh upswing in COVID-19 contagion. "The gatherings risk putting all that has been achieved with so much work in recent months on the line," said Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana. There is speculation that the government could declare all of Italy a red zone, meaning bars and restaurants and non-essential shops must close, during some days over the holidays. (ANSA).

