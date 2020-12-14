Lunedì 14 Dicembre 2020 | 16:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy didn't ask us to pull COVID report says WHO

Italy didn't ask us to pull COVID report says WHO

 
ROME
Expert panel wants tougher measures at Xmas - sources (8)

Expert panel wants tougher measures at Xmas - sources (8)

 
ROME
Recovery Fund can boost Italy's GDP by 3.5% - ECB

Recovery Fund can boost Italy's GDP by 3.5% - ECB

 
Rome
COVID: 73,000 firms closed, 17,000 will not re-open - ISTAT

COVID: 73,000 firms closed, 17,000 will not re-open - ISTAT

 
Perugia
Perugia Uni for Foreigners dean resigns over Suarez case

Perugia Uni for Foreigners dean resigns over Suarez case

 
ROME
Soccer: Lazio get Bayern, Atalanta-Real, Juve-Porto

Soccer: Lazio get Bayern, Atalanta-Real, Juve-Porto

 
ROME
COVID alarm over scenes of big crowds of Xmas shoppers

COVID alarm over scenes of big crowds of Xmas shoppers

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan's lead cut after draw with Parma

Soccer: Milan's lead cut after draw with Parma

 
ROME
Conte to 'verify' if he still has coalition's support

Conte to 'verify' if he still has coalition's support

 
ROME
COVID: 18,727 new cases, 761 deaths in 24 hours

COVID: 18,727 new cases, 761 deaths in 24 hours

 
ROME
Lamorgese COVID test was false positive

Lamorgese COVID test was false positive

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, dopo il pari con la Vibonese: «No al vittimismo, mostriamo nostro valore»

Bari calcio, dopo il pari con la Vibonese: «No al vittimismo, mostriamo nostro valore»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Materasolidarietà
Matera, fondo Caritas a sostegno piccole imprese: stanziati 116mila euro

Matera, fondo Caritas a sostegno piccole imprese: stanziati 116mila euro

 
GdM.TVVideo virale
Altamura, urla e lancio di sedie dal balcone per fermare i ladri

Altamura, urla e lancio di sedie dal balcone per fermare i ladri

 
Potenzala protesta
Recovery Fund, Bardi come De Luca: attacca Conte, «scippo di risorse al Sud»

Recovery Fund, Bardi come De Luca: attacca Conte, «scippo di risorse al Sud»

 
Tarantoprevenzione
Taranto, trasporto urbano: da domani screening Covid per dipendenti Amat

Taranto, trasporto urbano: da domani screening Covid per dipendenti Amat

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Torre Guaceto, aumentano i controlli: accordo con la Polizia Locale

Torre Guaceto, aumentano i controlli: accordo con la Polizia Locale

 
BatArte
Barletta, nel presepe di Paolo Vitali solo Maria e il Bambino: assenze, speranza e Covid

Barletta, nel presepe di Paolo Vitali solo Maria e il Bambino: assenze, speranza e Covid

 
Foggiala scoperta della GdF
Cerignola: laboratorio alimentare illegale, con insaccati scaduti e olio falsificato

Cerignola: laboratorio alimentare illegale, con insaccati scaduti e olio falsificato

 
LecceIl contenzioso
Lidi, strutture legittime fino al 31 dicembre: sentenza Tar Lecce convalidata

Lidi, strutture legittime fino al 31 dicembre: sentenza Tar Lecce convalidata

 

i più letti

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma Video

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1175 nuovi casi su 7mila test (16,4%). Altre 23 vittime

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1175 nuovi casi su 7mila test (16,4%). Altre 23 vittime, in calo i ricoveri

San Pancrazio S., 79enne in Rianimazione per una polpetta bollente. Il 118: «Una scottatura»

San Pancrazio Salentino, 79enne in Rianimazione per una polpetta bollente. Il 118: «Una scottatura»

Google, in crash Gmail e applicazione Google suite: disservizio su scala globale

Google, in down 45 minuti Gmail e altre applicazioni GSuite: forse attacco hacker su scala globale

Covid in Puglia, screening nelle scuole a gennaio, Lopalco: «Indicatori tutti in miglioramento»

Covid in Puglia, screening nelle scuole a gennaio, Lopalco: «Indicatori tutti in miglioramento»

ROME

Recovery Fund can boost Italy's GDP by 3.5% - ECB

But money must be invested wisely says Panetta

Recovery Fund can boost Italy's GDP by 3.5% - ECB

ROME, DEC 14 - Fabio Panetta, a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, said Monday that the money Italy will get from the EU Recovery Fund can generate "enormous possible gains of up to 3.5% of GDP if invested well". "2020 has been an unprecedented year with an unprecedented contraction of the economy," Panetta told the Rome Investment Forum. "Today we see light at the end of the tunnel although great uncertainty and vulnerability remain for firms and families in 2021. "We could emerge (from the emergency) with more dynamic economies". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati

LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it