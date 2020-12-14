Recovery Fund can boost Italy's GDP by 3.5% - ECB

ROME, DEC 14 - Fabio Panetta, a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, said Monday that the money Italy will get from the EU Recovery Fund can generate "enormous possible gains of up to 3.5% of GDP if invested well". "2020 has been an unprecedented year with an unprecedented contraction of the economy," Panetta told the Rome Investment Forum. "Today we see light at the end of the tunnel although great uncertainty and vulnerability remain for firms and families in 2021. "We could emerge (from the emergency) with more dynamic economies". (ANSA).