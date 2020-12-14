Perugia Uni for Foreigners dean resigns over Suarez case

Perugia, December 14 - Giuliana Grego Bolli, the dean of Perugia's University for Foreigners, has resigned in relation to an alleged fixed Italian-language exam that Uruguay forward Luis Suarez took earlier this year, ANSA learned on Monday. The decision has been communicated to University Minister Gaetano Manfredi. The dean earlier in December was suspended from office for eight months over the allegedly rigged exam. ''It is a decision I took just a few hours ago, with deep regret and personal suffering, after two years of challenging, but also profitable, management of the Institution which I was honoured to serve as a dean, after serving it as a devoted and dedicated professor for over 40 years'', the dean wrote in the resignation. The professor who examined Suarez, Lorenzo Rocca, presented his resignation from the University for Foreigners on October 29. ANSA learned on Monday that the decision was formalized before a measure earlier this month issued by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) suspended the professor from public office for eight months. The measure has since been revoked. Rocca's resignation will become effective at the beginning of January although the professor has not been teaching at the university since the beginning of October. The exam was allegedly rigged, with Suarez obtaining information on what he would be asked beforehand, in view of an application for Italian citizenship related to a move from Barcelona to Juventus that fell through. (ANSA).