COVID: 73,000 firms closed, 17,000 will not re-open - ISTAT

Rome, December 14 - A reported 68.9% of businesses are fully active despite the coronavirus emergency, 23.9% are partially open with activities limited in terms of space, hours and the clientele access, while 7.2% are closed, according to a report resealed on Monday by statistical bureau ISTAT. A total of one million firms were interviewed for the report between October and November in reference to the June-October period, ISTAT said. Some 73,000 businesses, accounting for 4% of employment, declared that they are closed with 55,000 saying they plan to reopen and 17,000 - or 1.7% of companies, employing 0.9% of the workforce - saying they won't. (ANSA).