Soccer: Milan's lead cut after draw with Parma

ROME, DEC 14 - AC Milan's lead at the top of Serie A is down to three points after they drew 2-2 with Parma at the San Siro on Sunday. A double, including an injury-time equalizer, by French full back Theo Hernandez earned the leaders a point after Parma went 2-0 up thanks to Hernani and Jasmin Kurtic. Milan's local rivals Inter are second with 24 points from 11 games after they won 3-1 at Cagliari. Napoli are one point further back in third thanks to a 2-1 win over Sampdoria. Champions Juventus also have 23 points following a 3-1 victory over Genoa. (ANSA).