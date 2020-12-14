COVID alarm over scenes of big crowds of Xmas shoppers

ROME, DEC 14 - Scenes of the big crowds of Christmas shoppers that formed in many Italian cities at the weekend have caused alarm that they could lead to a fresh upswing in COVID-19 contagion. "The gatherings risk putting all that has been achieved with so much work in recent months on the line," said Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana. There is speculation that the government could declare all of Italy a red zone, meaning bars and restaurants and non-essential shops must close, during some days over the holidays. (ANSA).