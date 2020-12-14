Conte to 'verify' if he still has coalition's support

ROME, DEC 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte is set to start a round of talks on Monday as part of the process to "verify" if he still has the support of all the parties in the governing coalition, sources said. This comes after ex-premier Matteo Renzi last week threatened to pull the plug on the executive by withdrawing the support of his centrist Italia Viva (IV) party. Conte is set to meet representatives of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) at 16:00 and then have talks with the 5-Star Movement at 19:00. IV sources said they have not been summoned to the premier's office so far. The ruling alliance also features the left-wing LeU group. Renzi has been calling on Conte to drop the idea of forming a task-force on the use of the money Italy will get from the EU Recovery Fund, arguing there is a risk of parliament being sidelined. "If Conte wants full powers like Salvini, then I say no," Renzi told Spanish daily El Pais, referring to a famous comment made by League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini. When asked if he would be willing to pull the plug on the government if Conte did not make a U-turn, Renzi replied: "Yes because it is not a problem of positions, which they have offered me... the mechanism of the debate about the institutional rules cannot be compensated by a little deal". Conte said Friday that he will only stay on if he has the support of all of the parties that form the governing coalition. "There has been criticism and we will have talks. It is our duty to talk with Italia Viva and the others," he said at the end of the EU summit when asked if Italy may have early elections in 2021. "We need determination and trust to be able to keep going. The challenges are too big to face them in a different way". On Monday Conte dismissed concerns that the task force could end up side-lining parliament. "The government is working to set the structure to monitor and implement the Recovery Plan," Conte said during the Rome Investment Forum. "It may make use of an ad hoc regulatory framework. "In no case will this structure be superimposed on, or take precedence over, the obligatory institutional processes. "Many of the projects in the plan will only be successful by triggering synergies between the public and private sectors". (ANSA).