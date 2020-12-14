Lunedì 14 Dicembre 2020 | 12:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID alarm over scenes of big crowds of Xmas shoppers

COVID alarm over scenes of big crowds of Xmas shoppers

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan's lead cut after draw with Parma

Soccer: Milan's lead cut after draw with Parma

 
ROME
Conte to 'verify' if he still has coalition's support

Conte to 'verify' if he still has coalition's support

 
ROME
COVID: 18,727 new cases, 761 deaths in 24 hours

COVID: 18,727 new cases, 761 deaths in 24 hours

 
ROME
Lamorgese COVID test was false positive

Lamorgese COVID test was false positive

 
ROME
I'll only continue if whole coalition is behind me - Conte

I'll only continue if whole coalition is behind me - Conte

 
ROME
Renzi threatens to bring down Conte govt

Renzi threatens to bring down Conte govt

 
ROME
Time to get moving after Recovery Fund deal - Conte (7)

Time to get moving after Recovery Fund deal - Conte (7)

 
VATICAN CITY
Help refugees return to Syria, Iraq - pope

Help refugees return to Syria, Iraq - pope

 
ROME
Covid: 16,999 positive, 887 victims

Covid: 16,999 positive, 887 victims

 
MILAN
Ex-Milan player Robinho gets 9 yrs for gang rape on appeal

Ex-Milan player Robinho gets 9 yrs for gang rape on appeal

 

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Bari, Auteri boccia solo la falsa partenza: «Poi siamo stati padroni assoluti»

Bari, Auteri boccia solo la falsa partenza: «Poi siamo stati padroni assoluti»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinel Barese
Bitetto, rifiuta di mostrare il biglietto al controllore e blocca il treno per 20 minuti: denunciato

Bitetto, rifiuta di mostrare il biglietto al controllore e blocca il treno per 20 minuti: denunciato

 
BatArte
Barletta, nel presepe di Paolo Vitali solo Maria e il Bambino: assenze, speranza e Covid

Barletta, nel presepe di Paolo Vitali solo Maria e il Bambino: assenze, speranza e Covid

 
Foggiala scoperta della GdF
Cerignola: laboratorio alimentare illegale, con insaccati scaduti e olio falsificato

Cerignola: laboratorio alimentare illegale, con insaccati scaduti e olio falsificato

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla Fontana, le sale di Palazzo Imperiali a disposizione per i laureandi

Francavilla Fontana, le sale di Palazzo Imperiali a disposizione per i laureandi

 
PotenzaL'andamento
La Basilicata «gialla» riapre e aspetta 35mila dosi di vaccino entro febbraio

La Basilicata «gialla» riapre e aspetta 35mila dosi di vaccino entro febbraio

 
MateraLe foto
Basilicata zona gialla: a Matera locali aperti e gente in giro

Basilicata zona gialla: a Matera locali aperti e gente in giro

 
LecceIl contenzioso
Lidi, strutture legittime fino al 31 dicembre: sentenza Tar Lecce convalidata

Lidi, strutture legittime fino al 31 dicembre: sentenza Tar Lecce convalidata

 
TarantoLuci di natale
Taranto, i «riciclalberi» illuminano i quartieri Tamburi e Lama

Taranto, i «riciclalberi» illuminano i quartieri Tamburi e Lama

 

i più letti

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma Video

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1175 nuovi casi su 7mila test (16,4%). Altre 23 vittime

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1175 nuovi casi su 7mila test (16,4%). Altre 23 vittime, in calo i ricoveri

San Pancrazio S., 79enne in Rianimazione per una polpetta bollente. Il 118: «Una scottatura»

San Pancrazio Salentino, 79enne in Rianimazione per una polpetta bollente. Il 118: «Una scottatura»

Covid in Puglia, screening nelle scuole a gennaio, Lopalco: «Indicatori tutti in miglioramento»

Covid in Puglia, screening nelle scuole a gennaio, Lopalco: «Indicatori tutti in miglioramento»

Coronavirus, l'ospedale in Fiera a Bari pronto il 15 gennaio

Coronavirus, ecco come funzionerà il nuovo ospedale in Fiera a Bari

ROME

Conte to 'verify' if he still has coalition's support

Ex-premier Renzi threatened to pull plug on govt last week

Conte to 'verify' if he still has coalition's support

ROME, DEC 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte is set to start a round of talks on Monday as part of the process to "verify" if he still has the support of all the parties in the governing coalition, sources said. This comes after ex-premier Matteo Renzi last week threatened to pull the plug on the executive by withdrawing the support of his centrist Italia Viva (IV) party. Conte is set to meet representatives of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) at 16:00 and then have talks with the 5-Star Movement at 19:00. IV sources said they have not been summoned to the premier's office so far. The ruling alliance also features the left-wing LeU group. Renzi has been calling on Conte to drop the idea of forming a task-force on the use of the money Italy will get from the EU Recovery Fund, arguing there is a risk of parliament being sidelined. "If Conte wants full powers like Salvini, then I say no," Renzi told Spanish daily El Pais, referring to a famous comment made by League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini. When asked if he would be willing to pull the plug on the government if Conte did not make a U-turn, Renzi replied: "Yes because it is not a problem of positions, which they have offered me... the mechanism of the debate about the institutional rules cannot be compensated by a little deal". Conte said Friday that he will only stay on if he has the support of all of the parties that form the governing coalition. "There has been criticism and we will have talks. It is our duty to talk with Italia Viva and the others," he said at the end of the EU summit when asked if Italy may have early elections in 2021. "We need determination and trust to be able to keep going. The challenges are too big to face them in a different way". On Monday Conte dismissed concerns that the task force could end up side-lining parliament. "The government is working to set the structure to monitor and implement the Recovery Plan," Conte said during the Rome Investment Forum. "It may make use of an ad hoc regulatory framework. "In no case will this structure be superimposed on, or take precedence over, the obligatory institutional processes. "Many of the projects in the plan will only be successful by triggering synergies between the public and private sectors". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati

LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it