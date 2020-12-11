COVID: 18,727 new cases, 761 deaths in 24 hours

ROME, DEC 11 - The health ministry said Friday that 18,727 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours and 761 coronavirus sufferers have died. That compares to 16,999 new cases and 887 deaths on Thursday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 63,387 while a total of 1,805,873 cases have been registered here. The ministry said 190,416 swabs had been taken in the last 24 hours, up by almost 20,000 on Thursday. It said the ratio of positive tests was 9.8%, stable with respect to Thursday's rate of 9.9%. It said 3,265 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, down 26 on Thursday. The ministry said 28,562 coronavirus sufferers were being treated in other hospital departments, down 526 on Thursday. (ANSA).