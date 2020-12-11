Venerdì 11 Dicembre 2020 | 18:11

ROME

Lamorgese COVID test was false positive

Interior minister set to resume work as usual

Lamorgese COVID test was false positive

ROME, DEC 11 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese does not have COVID-19 and a test she did on Monday which said she had it was a false positive, her ministry said on Friday. It added that she repeated the test on Wednesday and Thursday and both times it was negative. As a result she will return to work as usual on Saturday. (ANSA).

