Lamorgese COVID test was false positive

COVID: 18,727 new cases, 761 deaths in 24 hours
ROME
11 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 11 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese does not have COVID-19 and a test she did on Monday which said she had it was a false positive, her ministry said on Friday. It added that she repeated the test on Wednesday and Thursday and both times it was negative. As a result she will return to work as usual on Saturday. (ANSA).
