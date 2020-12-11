Venerdì 11 Dicembre 2020 | 13:37

Renzi threatens to bring down Conte govt

Time to get moving after Recovery Fund deal - Conte (7)

Help refugees return to Syria, Iraq - pope

Covid: 16,999 positive, 887 victims

Ex-Milan player Robinho gets 9 yrs for gang rape on appeal

Woman dies in hospital, wound didn't kill her

Man probed in wife's death kills self

COVID: Infected jail inmates pass 1,000

Court defends 'delirious with jealousy' murder acquittal

Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

Pope Xmas Mass brought forward to 19:30

«Il Bari? Attacco da lepri. Ora caccia alla Ternana»: parla Tovalieri

 

Alla Questura di Potenza la poliziotta antimafia: arriva Rosi La Franca

 
Taranto, preleva oltre 9mila euro usando carta di credito di un cliente: indagato direttore banca

 
Carlo Laurora, da Trani alla scoperta del mondo: i suoi viaggi raccontati in un libro

Lecce, il questore: «Più controlli su assembramenti e shopping». Arrivano i sensi unici pedonali

Fiumi di droga a San Severo: 2 arresti, sequestrati 3kg tra eroina e cocaina

Modugno, rubava gasolio da serbatoio del bus di linea: arrestato autista

Matera, ritardi consegne vaccini antinfluenzali, Fimmg denuncia: «Mezze verità della Regione»

Brindisi, primario del «Perrino» dona tre volte plasma iperimmune

ROME

IV leader says premier must not seek 'full powers'

ROME, DEC 11 - Matteo Renzi has said in an interview with Spanish daily El Pais that he could bring down Premier Giuseppe Conte's government by withdrawing the backing of his centrist Italia Viva (IV) party. Ex-premier Renzi has been calling on Conte to drop the idea of forming a task-force on the use of the money Italy will get from the EU Recovery Fund, arguing there is a risk of parliament being sidelined. "If Conte wants full powers like Salvini, then I say no," Renzi told El Pais, referring to a famous comment made by League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini. When asked if he would be willing to pull the plug on the government if Conte did not make a U-turn, Renzi replied: "Yes because it is not a problem of positions, which they have offered me... the mechanism of the debate about the institutional rules cannot be compensated by a little deal". (ANSA).

