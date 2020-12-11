Renzi threatens to bring down Conte govt

ROME, DEC 11 - Matteo Renzi has said in an interview with Spanish daily El Pais that he could bring down Premier Giuseppe Conte's government by withdrawing the backing of his centrist Italia Viva (IV) party. Ex-premier Renzi has been calling on Conte to drop the idea of forming a task-force on the use of the money Italy will get from the EU Recovery Fund, arguing there is a risk of parliament being sidelined. "If Conte wants full powers like Salvini, then I say no," Renzi told El Pais, referring to a famous comment made by League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini. When asked if he would be willing to pull the plug on the government if Conte did not make a U-turn, Renzi replied: "Yes because it is not a problem of positions, which they have offered me... the mechanism of the debate about the institutional rules cannot be compensated by a little deal". (ANSA).