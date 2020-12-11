Time to get moving after Recovery Fund deal - Conte (7)

Venerdì 11 Dicembre 2020 | 12:06

Premier also welcomes Green Deal agreement

ROME, DEC 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said his government must roll up its sleeves after a deal was reached at the European summit that will make it possible to move forward with the Recovery Fund . The breakthrough came with a compromise that stopped Poland and Hungary using their veto over funding being linked to respect of rule-of-law conditions. As a result Italy is set to get 209 billion euros in grants and low-interest loans to help it recover from the economic earthquake caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Definitive agreement reached at the European Council on the NextGenerationEU (fund)," Conte said via Twitter. "This makes it possible to release significant resources for Italy: 209 billion euros. "Multi-year budget approved too. "Now to press ahead with the implementation phase: the only thing we must do is run fast!". Conte also welcomed the agreement on measures to combat the climate crisis, with a pledge to cut emissions by 50% by 2030. "Night of intense work at the European Council crowned by positive conclusion on the Green Deal," Conte tweeted on Friday. "Climate neutrality, thinking about the new generations". (ANSA).

