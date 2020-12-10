Giovedì 10 Dicembre 2020 | 18:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VATICAN CITY
Help refugees return to Syria, Iraq - pope

Help refugees return to Syria, Iraq - pope

 
ROME
Covid: 16,999 positive, 887 victims

Covid: 16,999 positive, 887 victims

 
MILAN
Ex-Milan player Robinho gets 9 yrs for gang rape on appeal

Ex-Milan player Robinho gets 9 yrs for gang rape on appeal

 
ROME
Woman dies in hospital, wound didn't kill her

Woman dies in hospital, wound didn't kill her

 
MODENA
Man probed in wife's death kills self

Man probed in wife's death kills self

 
ROME
COVID: Infected jail inmates pass 1,000

COVID: Infected jail inmates pass 1,000

 
BRESCIA
Court defends 'delirious with jealousy' murder acquittal

Court defends 'delirious with jealousy' murder acquittal

 
ROME
Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope Xmas Mass brought forward to 19:30

Pope Xmas Mass brought forward to 19:30

 
ROME
Petrol stations confirm strike Dec 14-17

Petrol stations confirm strike Dec 14-17

 
TURIN
COVID: Care home evacuated near Turin

COVID: Care home evacuated near Turin

 

Il Biancorosso

Bari calcio
Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'annuncio
Covid 19, morto anestesista foggiano: è la 249esima vittima tra i camici bianchi

Covid 19, morto anestesista foggiano: è la 249esima vittima tra i camici bianchi

 
BariIl processo
Bari, estetista uccisa: chiesta condanna a 28 anni per ex amante

Bari, estetista uccisa: chiesta condanna a 28 anni per ex amante

 
Materasanità
Matera, ritardi consegne vaccini antinfluenzali, Fimmg denuncia: «Mezze verità della Regione»

Matera, ritardi consegne vaccini antinfluenzali, Fimmg denuncia: «Mezze verità della Regione»

 
BrindisiIl gesto
Brindisi, primario del «Perrino» dona tre volte plasma iperimmune

Brindisi, primario del «Perrino» dona tre volte plasma iperimmune

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, autotrasportatori minacciano blocco dei servizi

Arcelor Mittal, autotrasportatori minacciano blocco dei servizi

 
LecceIl caso
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer De Marco lascia l'isolamento

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer De Marco lascia l'isolamento

 
Potenzanel potentino
Pignola, domani lutto cittadino per la morte dell'operaio vittima del maltempo

Pignola, domani lutto cittadino per la morte dell'operaio vittima del maltempo

 
BatLa storia
«Tu non puoi entrare senza mascherina»: in market a Bisceglie negato accesso a ragazzo autistico

«Tu non puoi entrare senza mascherina»: in market a Bisceglie negato accesso a ragazzo autistico

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, invariato il numero dei contagi (+917) in 24h ma cresce percentuale sui tamponi (+33%): 20 i decessi

Covid in Puglia, costante numero contagi (+917) in 24h ma cresce percentuale sui tamponi (33%): 20 i decessi. Lopalco: «Meno contagi con scuole chiuse»

Covid 19 a Polignano, Giustina muore a 39 anni: si sarebbe contagiata nella scuola dove lavorava

Covid 19 a Polignano, Giustina muore a 39 anni: si sarebbe contagiata nella scuola dove lavorava

Potenza, treno investe donna in galleria: ferita, cammina a piedi fino alla fermata della stazione

Potenza, treno investe donna in galleria: ferita, cammina a piedi fino alla fermata della stazione

Vaccino anti Covid, 11 centri in Puglia: 450mila persone coinvolte nella prima fase

Vaccino anti Covid 19, 11 centri per lo stoccaggio in Puglia: 450mila persone coinvolte nella prima fase

Bari, Asl smarrisce tamponi Covid ma comunica agli interessati il loro esito tramite mail

Bari, Asl smarrisce tamponi Covid ma comunica agli interessati il loro esito tramite mail

VATICAN CITY

Help refugees return to Syria, Iraq - pope

Francis appeals to Catholic aid agencies in MIdeast

Help refugees return to Syria, Iraq - pope

VATICAN CITY, DEC 10 - Pope Francis on Thursday called for the return of refugees to Syria and Iraq. The pope made his plea at a virtual meeting of Church leaders in the Middle East on Thursday with a video message. The meeting focused on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria and Iraq, as well as in neighboring Lebanon, Turkey, and Jordan. Dozens of representatives of local Catholic charities and Churches took part, including aid organizations, diocesan representatives, and religious congregations which operate in the Middle East. According to a press release, the meeting sought to improve coordination between various Church institutions in order to improve the lives of people suffering in the region. Pope Francis expressed his support for this goal in his video message. "Every effort—be it small or great—carried out to promote the path of peace," he said, "is like adding a brick to the structure of a just society, which is open and welcoming, and where everyone can find a place to dwell in peace." The Pope added that he often thinks about those from the Middle East who have been forced to flee their homes due to the horrors of war. He especially lamented the plight of so many Christians who fled the place of their birth, where their faith first blossomed. "We must work to ensure that the Christian presence in these lands continue to be what it has always been: a sign of peace, progress, development, and reconciliation between peoples," he said, according to Vatican News. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati

LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it