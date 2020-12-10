Covid: 16,999 positive, 887 victims

Help refugees return to Syria, Iraq - pope
10 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 10 - Some 16,999 COVID cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 887 victims, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 12,756 cases and 499 deaths Wednesday. Some 30,099 people have recovered or been discharged in the last 24 hours, making over a million (1,027,994) who have now recovered from the coronavirus. The currently positive are down 13,988 to under 700,000. The rate of positives to swabs taken fell almost one percentage point over Wednesday, to 9.9%. Some 171,586 swabs were taken. (ANSA).
