VATICAN CITY
Help refugees return to Syria, Iraq - pope

ROME
Covid: 16,999 positive, 887 victims

MILAN
Ex-Milan player Robinho gets 9 yrs for gang rape on appeal

ROME
Woman dies in hospital, wound didn't kill her

MODENA
Man probed in wife's death kills self

ROME
COVID: Infected jail inmates pass 1,000

BRESCIA
Court defends 'delirious with jealousy' murder acquittal

ROME
Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

VATICAN CITY
Pope Xmas Mass brought forward to 19:30

ROME
Petrol stations confirm strike Dec 14-17

TURIN
COVID: Care home evacuated near Turin

Bari calcio
Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

FoggiaL'annuncio
Covid 19, morto anestesista foggiano: è la 249esima vittima tra i camici bianchi

BariIl processo
Bari, estetista uccisa: chiesta condanna a 28 anni per ex amante

Materasanità
Matera, ritardi consegne vaccini antinfluenzali, Fimmg denuncia: «Mezze verità della Regione»

BrindisiIl gesto
Brindisi, primario del «Perrino» dona tre volte plasma iperimmune

TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, autotrasportatori minacciano blocco dei servizi

LecceIl caso
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer De Marco lascia l'isolamento

Potenzanel potentino
Pignola, domani lutto cittadino per la morte dell'operaio vittima del maltempo

BatLa storia
«Tu non puoi entrare senza mascherina»: in market a Bisceglie negato accesso a ragazzo autistico

Covid in Puglia, invariato il numero dei contagi (+917) in 24h ma cresce percentuale sui tamponi (+33%): 20 i decessi

Covid 19 a Polignano, Giustina muore a 39 anni: si sarebbe contagiata nella scuola dove lavorava

Potenza, treno investe donna in galleria: ferita, cammina a piedi fino alla fermata della stazione

Vaccino anti Covid, 11 centri in Puglia: 450mila persone coinvolte nella prima fase

Bari, Asl smarrisce tamponi Covid ma comunica agli interessati il loro esito tramite mail

ROME

Covid: 16,999 positive, 887 victims

Compares with 12,756 cases and 499 deaths Wednesday

ROME, DEC 10 - Some 16,999 COVID cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 887 victims, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 12,756 cases and 499 deaths Wednesday. Some 30,099 people have recovered or been discharged in the last 24 hours, making over a million (1,027,994) who have now recovered from the coronavirus. The currently positive are down 13,988 to under 700,000. The rate of positives to swabs taken fell almost one percentage point over Wednesday, to 9.9%. Some 171,586 swabs were taken. (ANSA).

