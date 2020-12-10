Woman dies in hospital, wound didn't kill her

ROME, DEC 10 - A 24-year-old Messina woman died in a Catania hospital Wednesday night, hospital sources said, saying she presented with a knife wound to the shoulder but that did not kill her. The woman, Ylenia Bonavera, was the victim of attempted murder by her ex boyfriend in 2017. The man, Alessio Mantineo, doused her with petrol and set her alight, causing burns to 13% of her body. She changed her evidence and tried to say he had not done it but in 2018 he got 12 years in jail for attempted murder, a term cut to 10 in January last year. Doctors found that Bonavera had drunk alcohol and taken drugs on the evening before she died. In her last Facebook post, 22 hours ago, Bonavera is listening to a Neapolitan love song in her car. Her relationship status was "in a long term relationship". In her last post, she said she found it "impossible" to confide in anyone, in a "lost world". After the attempted murder Bonavera had moved back in with her parents before moving to a home for young adults. She then went to live on her own and was commuting between Messina and a job in Catania recently. (ANSA).