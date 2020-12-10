Giovedì 10 Dicembre 2020 | 18:57

VATICAN CITY
Help refugees return to Syria, Iraq - pope

ROME
Covid: 16,999 positive, 887 victims

MILAN
Ex-Milan player Robinho gets 9 yrs for gang rape on appeal

ROME
Woman dies in hospital, wound didn't kill her

MODENA
Man probed in wife's death kills self

ROME
COVID: Infected jail inmates pass 1,000

BRESCIA
Court defends 'delirious with jealousy' murder acquittal

ROME
Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

VATICAN CITY
Pope Xmas Mass brought forward to 19:30

ROME
Petrol stations confirm strike Dec 14-17

TURIN
COVID: Care home evacuated near Turin

Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

FoggiaL'annuncio
Covid 19, morto anestesista foggiano: è la 249esima vittima tra i camici bianchi

BariIl processo
Bari, estetista uccisa: chiesta condanna a 28 anni per ex amante

Materasanità
Matera, ritardi consegne vaccini antinfluenzali, Fimmg denuncia: «Mezze verità della Regione»

BrindisiIl gesto
Brindisi, primario del «Perrino» dona tre volte plasma iperimmune

TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, autotrasportatori minacciano blocco dei servizi

LecceIl caso
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer De Marco lascia l'isolamento

Potenzanel potentino
Pignola, domani lutto cittadino per la morte dell'operaio vittima del maltempo

BatLa storia
«Tu non puoi entrare senza mascherina»: in market a Bisceglie negato accesso a ragazzo autistico

MILAN

Ex-Milan player Robinho gets 9 yrs for gang rape on appeal

For attack on drunken Albanian woman in Milan disco in Jan 2013

MILAN, DEC 10 - A Milan appeals court on Thursday confirmed a sentence against former AC Milan and Brazil forward Robinho aka Robson de Souza Santos of nine years in jail for gang raping a 22-year-old Albanian woman in a Milan disco on January 22 2013. Robinho was again found guilty of committing the rape with five other people. The court also sentenced one of Roubinho's friends, Ricardo Falco, another Brazilian, to nine years as the first-instance court did. For the other four, accused of gang rape while taking advantage of the woman who was drunk, the trial had been suspended. Robinho and Ricardo were ordered to pay the woman damages of 60,000 euros. Prosecutors had requested jail terms of 10 years. Robinho, 36, who played for Milan between 2010 and 2014 scoring 25 goals in 108 appearances, denied the charges. He has 100 Brazil caps and 28 goals for his country. Robinho joined Atletico Mineiro from Guangzhou Evergrande in 2016, and ended his career there last year. He had formerly played for Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Santos. (ANSA).

