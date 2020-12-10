Ex-Milan player Robinho gets 9 yrs for gang rape on appeal

MILAN, DEC 10 - A Milan appeals court on Thursday confirmed a sentence against former AC Milan and Brazil forward Robinho aka Robson de Souza Santos of nine years in jail for gang raping a 22-year-old Albanian woman in a Milan disco on January 22 2013. Robinho was again found guilty of committing the rape with five other people. The court also sentenced one of Roubinho's friends, Ricardo Falco, another Brazilian, to nine years as the first-instance court did. For the other four, accused of gang rape while taking advantage of the woman who was drunk, the trial had been suspended. Robinho and Ricardo were ordered to pay the woman damages of 60,000 euros. Prosecutors had requested jail terms of 10 years. Robinho, 36, who played for Milan between 2010 and 2014 scoring 25 goals in 108 appearances, denied the charges. He has 100 Brazil caps and 28 goals for his country. Robinho joined Atletico Mineiro from Guangzhou Evergrande in 2016, and ended his career there last year. He had formerly played for Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Santos. (ANSA).