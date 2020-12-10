Man probed in wife's death kills self

MODENA, DEC 10 - A man under investigation on suspicion of murdering his wife committed suicide near Modena on Thursday. Davide Di Donna, 47. under house arrest in the suspected murder of 46-year-old Alessandra Perini, was found dead in the home he had shared with her and their two daughters, at Pavullo in the central-northern Apennines. Di Donna had claimed his innocence in the case saying Perini hit her head falling down the stairs. Prosecutors said she was a victim of domestic violence. Perini died of a brain haemorrhage while being taken to hospital on October 1. (ANSA).