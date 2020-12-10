Giovedì 10 Dicembre 2020 | 17:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MODENA
Man probed in wife's death kills self

Man probed in wife's death kills self

 
ROME
COVID: Infected jail inmates pass 1,000

COVID: Infected jail inmates pass 1,000

 
BRESCIA
Court defends 'delirious with jealousy' murder acquittal

Court defends 'delirious with jealousy' murder acquittal

 
ROME
Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope Xmas Mass brought forward to 19:30

Pope Xmas Mass brought forward to 19:30

 
ROME
Petrol stations confirm strike Dec 14-17

Petrol stations confirm strike Dec 14-17

 
TURIN
COVID: Care home evacuated near Turin

COVID: Care home evacuated near Turin

 
TURIN
Lapo Elkann in death threats after slamming fascist groups

Lapo Elkann in death threats after slamming fascist groups

 
ROME
Conte govt may soften Xmas travel ban - sources

Conte govt may soften Xmas travel ban - sources

 
ROME
COVID has boosted family financial vulnerability - CONSOB

COVID has boosted family financial vulnerability - CONSOB

 
ROME
Mattarella, Conte lead tributes to Italy great Rossi

Mattarella, Conte lead tributes to Italy great Rossi

 

Il Biancorosso

Bari calcio
Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, autotrasportatori minacciano blocco dei servizi

Arcelor Mittal, autotrasportatori minacciano blocco dei servizi

 
BariLa novità
Ecco i salatini «salutari» ideati dai nonni pugliesi: il progetto di EIT Food e Università di Bari

Ecco i salatini «salutari» dei nonni pugliesi: così si rivoluziona l'happy hour

 
LecceIl caso
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer De Marco lascia l'isolamento

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer De Marco lascia l'isolamento

 
Potenzanel potentino
Pignola, domani lutto cittadino per la morte dell'operaio vittima del maltempo

Pignola, domani lutto cittadino per la morte dell'operaio vittima del maltempo

 
Foggial'iniziativa
Foggia, ristoratori non possono riaprire e donano alimenti a Caritas

Foggia, ristoratori non possono riaprire e donano alimenti a Caritas

 
Brindisiil colpo fallito
Brindisi, due 16nni rapinano market col coltello: uno dei due bloccato da cliente

Brindisi, due 16nni rapinano market col coltello: uno dei due bloccato da cliente

 
Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, arrestati due scippatori minorenni grazie all’intervento di un giovane migrante del Mali

Matera, arrestati due scippatori minorenni grazie all’intervento di un giovane migrante del Mali

 
BatLa storia
«Tu non puoi entrare senza mascherina»: in market a Bisceglie negato accesso a ragazzo autistico

«Tu non puoi entrare senza mascherina»: in market a Bisceglie negato accesso a ragazzo autistico

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, invariato il numero dei contagi (+917) in 24h ma cresce percentuale sui tamponi (+33%): 20 i decessi

Covid in Puglia, costante numero contagi (+917) in 24h ma cresce percentuale sui tamponi (33%): 20 i decessi. Lopalco: «Meno contagi con scuole chiuse»

Covid 19 a Polignano, Giustina muore a 39 anni: si sarebbe contagiata nella scuola dove lavorava

Covid 19 a Polignano, Giustina muore a 39 anni: si sarebbe contagiata nella scuola dove lavorava

Potenza, treno investe donna in galleria: ferita, cammina a piedi fino alla fermata della stazione

Potenza, treno investe donna in galleria: ferita, cammina a piedi fino alla fermata della stazione

Bari, Asl smarrisce tamponi Covid ma comunica agli interessati il loro esito tramite mail

Bari, Asl smarrisce tamponi Covid ma comunica agli interessati il loro esito tramite mail

Vaccino anti Covid, 11 centri in Puglia: 450mila persone coinvolte nella prima fase

Vaccino anti Covid 19, 11 centri per lo stoccaggio in Puglia: 450mila persone coinvolte nella prima fase

MODENA

Man probed in wife's death kills self

Wife beater say police, hit her head in stairs fall he claimed

Man probed in wife's death kills self

MODENA, DEC 10 - A man under investigation on suspicion of murdering his wife committed suicide near Modena on Thursday. Davide Di Donna, 47. under house arrest in the suspected murder of 46-year-old Alessandra Perini, was found dead in the home he had shared with her and their two daughters, at Pavullo in the central-northern Apennines. Di Donna had claimed his innocence in the case saying Perini hit her head falling down the stairs. Prosecutors said she was a victim of domestic violence. Perini died of a brain haemorrhage while being taken to hospital on October 1. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati