Man probed in wife's death kills self
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, costante numero contagi (+917) in 24h ma cresce percentuale sui tamponi (33%): 20 i decessi. Lopalco: «Meno contagi con scuole chiuse»
MODENA
10 Dicembre 2020
MODENA, DEC 10 - A man under investigation on suspicion of murdering his wife committed suicide near Modena on Thursday. Davide Di Donna, 47. under house arrest in the suspected murder of 46-year-old Alessandra Perini, was found dead in the home he had shared with her and their two daughters, at Pavullo in the central-northern Apennines. Di Donna had claimed his innocence in the case saying Perini hit her head falling down the stairs. Prosecutors said she was a victim of domestic violence. Perini died of a brain haemorrhage while being taken to hospital on October 1. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su