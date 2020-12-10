COVID: Infected jail inmates pass 1,000
ROME
10 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 10 - The number of inmates in Italy's prisons with COVID-19 has now passed the 1,000 mark, the inmates watchdog said Thursday. As of Wednesday evening the number was 1,049, the office said. Some 959 are asymptomatic, the watchdog's office said. "But the remaining 90 people, of whom 41 admitted to hospital, still represent a non-calming figure due to their clustering in certain situations," it said. (ANSA).
