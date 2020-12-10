Giovedì 10 Dicembre 2020 | 15:30

ROME
COVID: Infected jail inmates pass 1,000

COVID: Infected jail inmates pass 1,000

 
BRESCIA
Court defends 'delirious with jealousy' murder acquittal

Court defends 'delirious with jealousy' murder acquittal

 
ROME
Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope Xmas Mass brought forward to 19:30

Pope Xmas Mass brought forward to 19:30

 
ROME
Petrol stations confirm strike Dec 14-17

Petrol stations confirm strike Dec 14-17

 
TURIN
COVID: Care home evacuated near Turin

COVID: Care home evacuated near Turin

 
TURIN
Lapo Elkann in death threats after slamming fascist groups

Lapo Elkann in death threats after slamming fascist groups

 
ROME
Conte govt may soften Xmas travel ban - sources

Conte govt may soften Xmas travel ban - sources

 
ROME
COVID has boosted family financial vulnerability - CONSOB

COVID has boosted family financial vulnerability - CONSOB

 
ROME
Mattarella, Conte lead tributes to Italy great Rossi

Mattarella, Conte lead tributes to Italy great Rossi

 
ROME
Granny birth doc can serve term for stealing eggs at home

Granny birth doc can serve term for stealing eggs at home

 

Il Biancorosso

Bari calcio
Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

 

Baripiù controlli
Bare, «Strade sicure» con oltre 200 soldati impegnati in città: Decaro incontra vertici Esercito

Bari, «Strade sicure» con oltre 200 soldati impegnati in città: Decaro incontra vertici Esercito

 
Tarantocontrolli della ps
Taranto, in giro per la città con 1 kg di hashish sotto il sedile dell'auto: arrestato 46enne

Taranto, in giro per la città con 1 kg di hashish sotto il sedile dell'auto: arrestato 46enne

 
Foggial'iniziativa
Foggia, ristoratori non possono riaprire e donano alimenti a Caritas

Foggia, ristoratori non possono riaprire e donano alimenti a Caritas

 
Brindisiil colpo fallito
Brindisi, due 16nni rapinano market col coltello: uno dei due bloccato da cliente

Brindisi, due 16nni rapinano market col coltello: uno dei due bloccato da cliente

 
PotenzaTrasporti
Rischio frana, niente treni sulla Potenza-Battipaglia

Rischio frana, niente treni sulla Potenza-Battipaglia

 
Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, arrestati due scippatori minorenni grazie all'intervento di un giovane migrante del Mali

Matera, arrestati due scippatori minorenni grazie all’intervento di un giovane migrante del Mali

 
BatLa storia
«Tu non puoi entrare senza mascherina»: in market a Bisceglie negato accesso a ragazzo autistico

«Tu non puoi entrare senza mascherina»: in market a Bisceglie negato accesso a ragazzo autistico

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, promette in sposa la figlia 14enne, ma lei si ribella: 50enne dello Sri Lanka a giudizio

Lecce, promette in sposa la figlia 14enne, ma lei si ribella: 50enne dello Sri Lanka a giudizio

 

Covid in Puglia, invariato il numero dei contagi (+917) in 24h ma cresce percentuale sui tamponi (+33%): 20 i decessi

Covid in Puglia, costante numero contagi (+917) in 24h ma cresce percentuale sui tamponi (33%): 20 i decessi. Lopalco: «Meno contagi con scuole chiuse»

Covid 19 a Polignano, Giustina muore a 39 anni: si sarebbe contagiata nella scuola dove lavorava

Covid 19 a Polignano, Giustina muore a 39 anni: si sarebbe contagiata nella scuola dove lavorava

Potenza, treno investe donna in galleria: ferita, cammina a piedi fino alla fermata della stazione

Potenza, treno investe donna in galleria: ferita, cammina a piedi fino alla fermata della stazione

Bari, Asl smarrisce tamponi Covid ma comunica agli interessati il loro esito tramite mail

Bari, Asl smarrisce tamponi Covid ma comunica agli interessati il loro esito tramite mail

Vaccino anti Covid, 11 centri in Puglia: 450mila persone coinvolte nella prima fase

Vaccino anti Covid 19, 11 centri per lo stoccaggio in Puglia: 450mila persone coinvolte nella prima fase

Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

Parliament gave clear mandate on ESM says Italian premier

Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

ROME, DEC 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he was confident an agreement on the EU's Recovery Plan was close as he arrived at the European summit in Brussels. Poland and Hungary have blocked the EU's budget in protest at Recovery Fund cash being linked to respect of rule-of-law conditions. "We're on the final straight," Conte said. "We are confident of being able to overcome the veto of Poland and Hungary over the Recovery Fund. "There have been signs that the positions are coming closer in the last few hours. "It's important to free up the 209 billion euross that are needed (by Italy)". The premier added that he should be able to sign off on the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), an issue that has caused friction within his governing coalition. The tension was smoothed over with a compromise within the alliance that made it possible for parliament to approve a resolution ahead of the summit on Wednesday. "Yesterday's vote sealed the cohesion of the parliamentary parties and gave a clear mandate for Italy to participate in the European Council to complete the reform of the ESM and, above all, to play a lead role in the new season for Europe, with the conference on the future of the EU," Conte said. (ANSA).

