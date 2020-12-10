Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

ROME, DEC 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he was confident an agreement on the EU's Recovery Plan was close as he arrived at the European summit in Brussels. Poland and Hungary have blocked the EU's budget in protest at Recovery Fund cash being linked to respect of rule-of-law conditions. "We're on the final straight," Conte said. "We are confident of being able to overcome the veto of Poland and Hungary over the Recovery Fund. "There have been signs that the positions are coming closer in the last few hours. "It's important to free up the 209 billion euross that are needed (by Italy)". The premier added that he should be able to sign off on the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), an issue that has caused friction within his governing coalition. The tension was smoothed over with a compromise within the alliance that made it possible for parliament to approve a resolution ahead of the summit on Wednesday. "Yesterday's vote sealed the cohesion of the parliamentary parties and gave a clear mandate for Italy to participate in the European Council to complete the reform of the ESM and, above all, to play a lead role in the new season for Europe, with the conference on the future of the EU," Conte said. (ANSA).