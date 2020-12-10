Giovedì 10 Dicembre 2020 | 15:29

ROME
COVID: Infected jail inmates pass 1,000

BRESCIA
Court defends 'delirious with jealousy' murder acquittal

ROME
Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

VATICAN CITY
Pope Xmas Mass brought forward to 19:30

ROME
Petrol stations confirm strike Dec 14-17

TURIN
COVID: Care home evacuated near Turin

TURIN
Lapo Elkann in death threats after slamming fascist groups

ROME
Conte govt may soften Xmas travel ban - sources

ROME
COVID has boosted family financial vulnerability - CONSOB

ROME
Mattarella, Conte lead tributes to Italy great Rossi

ROME
Granny birth doc can serve term for stealing eggs at home

Il Biancorosso

Bari calcio
Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

Baripiù controlli
Bare, «Strade sicure» con oltre 200 soldati impegnati in città: Decaro incontra vertici Esercito

Tarantocontrolli della ps
Taranto, in giro per la città con 1 kg di hashish sotto il sedile dell'auto: arrestato 46enne

Foggial'iniziativa
Foggia, ristoratori non possono riaprire e donano alimenti a Caritas

Brindisiil colpo fallito
Brindisi, due 16nni rapinano market col coltello: uno dei due bloccato da cliente

PotenzaTrasporti
Rischio frana, niente treni sulla Potenza-Battipaglia

Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, arrestati due scippatori minorenni grazie all’intervento di un giovane migrante del Mali

BatLa storia
«Tu non puoi entrare senza mascherina»: in market a Bisceglie negato accesso a ragazzo autistico

LecceIl caso
Lecce, promette in sposa la figlia 14enne, ma lei si ribella: 50enne dello Sri Lanka a giudizio

VATICAN CITY

Pope Xmas Mass brought forward to 19:30

From 21:30, other Masses unchanged

VATICAN CITY, DEC 10 - Pope Francis's traditional Christmas Eve Mass in St Peter's will this year be brought forward from 21:30 to to 19:30 due to the COVID emergency, the Vatican press office said Thursday. The traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' (To The City And The World) blessing at noon on Christmas Day will be moved from the Central Loggia to the Basilica, the office added. The time of the Te Deum on New Year's Eve, at 17:00 in the Basilica, will be unchanged. Masses on New Year's Day and the Epiphany Feast on January 6, both at 10:00 in St Peter's, are also unchanged. The press office aid participation by the faithful in all ceremonies "will be very limited". (ANSA).

