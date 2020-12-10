Pope Xmas Mass brought forward to 19:30

VATICAN CITY, DEC 10 - Pope Francis's traditional Christmas Eve Mass in St Peter's will this year be brought forward from 21:30 to to 19:30 due to the COVID emergency, the Vatican press office said Thursday. The traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' (To The City And The World) blessing at noon on Christmas Day will be moved from the Central Loggia to the Basilica, the office added. The time of the Te Deum on New Year's Eve, at 17:00 in the Basilica, will be unchanged. Masses on New Year's Day and the Epiphany Feast on January 6, both at 10:00 in St Peter's, are also unchanged. The press office aid participation by the faithful in all ceremonies "will be very limited". (ANSA).