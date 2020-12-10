COVID: Care home evacuated near Turin

TURIN, DEC 10 - A care home was evacuated near Ivrea north of Turin on Thursday and most of the residents hospitalized for COVID. Nineteeen of the 22 residents, all positive for the virus, were taken to hospitals near the home at Forno Canavese. The novel coronavirus hit the facility a week ago and most of the staff are also positive. It was therefore decided to take the elderly clients to local hospitals. (ANSA).