COVID: Care home evacuated near Turin

COVID: Infected jail inmates pass 1,000
TURIN
10 Dicembre 2020
TURIN, DEC 10 - A care home was evacuated near Ivrea north of Turin on Thursday and most of the residents hospitalized for COVID. Nineteeen of the 22 residents, all positive for the virus, were taken to hospitals near the home at Forno Canavese. The novel coronavirus hit the facility a week ago and most of the staff are also positive. It was therefore decided to take the elderly clients to local hospitals. (ANSA).
