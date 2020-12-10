Lapo Elkann in death threats after slamming fascist groups

TURIN, DEC 10 - Lapo Elkann has received death threats and fascist insults after posting a tweet that said fascist groups should be dissolved, the heir to the Agnelli fortune said Thursday. Elkann said his lawyers would file suit against the alleged fascists "in the coming hours". Elkann posted the tweet during an episode of the current affairs programme Report on RAI state television. Elkann, 43, is a businessman, philanthropist and grandson of Gianni Agnelli, the late Fiat patriarch and 'uncrowned king of Italy' ,who died in 2003. He is the brother of John Elkann, the current chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the chairman and CEO of Exor, an investment company controlled by the Agnelli family, which owns Juventus F.C.. (ANSA).