Petrol stations confirm strike Dec 14-17

ROME, DEC 10 - Italy's petrol stations will strike from the evening of Monday December 14 to the morning of Thursday the 17th of December, sector organisations confirmed Thursday. They confirmed the stoppage despite a call from Italy's strike watchdog for them to show "responsibility" and exacerbate economic woes linked to the COVID emergency. They said the strike was due to the "inexplicable" failure of the government to include small and very small station management firms in new COVID support measures. Talks between the government and retail groups Faib Confesercenti, Fegica Cisl and Figisc/Anisa Confcommercio broke down a week ago. It is the latest in a string of Italian petrol station strikes over market conditions and support measures during the health emergency. (ANSA).