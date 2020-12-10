Conte govt may soften Xmas travel ban - sources

ROME, DEC 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government is considering softening the ban on travel it has imposed at Christmas, parliamentary sources said on Thursday. Under the terms of a recent decree, people will not be allowed to move between regions from December 21 until January 6 and they will not be allowed to leave their home towns or cities on Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day and New Year's Day. The aim is to avert the risk of the festive season feeding a new wave of COVID-19 contagion But the executive may relax the ban on leaving one's home town on December 25 and 26 and on January 1, according to the sources. The ban on leaving one's town of residence on those days has come under fire from many regional governors and from many politicians, including members of parties supporting the government. Many have cited the example of people being unable to visit lonely elderly relatives living in other towns because of the ban. (ANSA).