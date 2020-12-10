Giovedì 10 Dicembre 2020 | 15:29

ROME
COVID: Infected jail inmates pass 1,000

BRESCIA
Court defends 'delirious with jealousy' murder acquittal

ROME
Agreement on Recovery Fund close - Conte

VATICAN CITY
Pope Xmas Mass brought forward to 19:30

ROME
Petrol stations confirm strike Dec 14-17

TURIN
COVID: Care home evacuated near Turin

TURIN
Lapo Elkann in death threats after slamming fascist groups

ROME
Conte govt may soften Xmas travel ban - sources

ROME
COVID has boosted family financial vulnerability - CONSOB

ROME
Mattarella, Conte lead tributes to Italy great Rossi

ROME
Granny birth doc can serve term for stealing eggs at home

Il Biancorosso

Bari calcio
Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

Baripiù controlli
Bare, «Strade sicure» con oltre 200 soldati impegnati in città: Decaro incontra vertici Esercito

Tarantocontrolli della ps
Taranto, in giro per la città con 1 kg di hashish sotto il sedile dell'auto: arrestato 46enne

Foggial'iniziativa
Foggia, ristoratori non possono riaprire e donano alimenti a Caritas

Brindisiil colpo fallito
Brindisi, due 16nni rapinano market col coltello: uno dei due bloccato da cliente

PotenzaTrasporti
Rischio frana, niente treni sulla Potenza-Battipaglia

Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, arrestati due scippatori minorenni grazie all’intervento di un giovane migrante del Mali

BatLa storia
«Tu non puoi entrare senza mascherina»: in market a Bisceglie negato accesso a ragazzo autistico

LecceIl caso
Lecce, promette in sposa la figlia 14enne, ma lei si ribella: 50enne dello Sri Lanka a giudizio

Covid in Puglia, invariato il numero dei contagi (+917) in 24h ma cresce percentuale sui tamponi (+33%): 20 i decessi

Covid 19 a Polignano, Giustina muore a 39 anni: si sarebbe contagiata nella scuola dove lavorava

Potenza, treno investe donna in galleria: ferita, cammina a piedi fino alla fermata della stazione

Bari, Asl smarrisce tamponi Covid ma comunica agli interessati il loro esito tramite mail

Vaccino anti Covid, 11 centri in Puglia: 450mila persone coinvolte nella prima fase

ROME, DEC 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government is considering softening the ban on travel it has imposed at Christmas, parliamentary sources said on Thursday. Under the terms of a recent decree, people will not be allowed to move between regions from December 21 until January 6 and they will not be allowed to leave their home towns or cities on Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day and New Year's Day. The aim is to avert the risk of the festive season feeding a new wave of COVID-19 contagion But the executive may relax the ban on leaving one's home town on December 25 and 26 and on January 1, according to the sources. The ban on leaving one's town of residence on those days has come under fire from many regional governors and from many politicians, including members of parties supporting the government. Many have cited the example of people being unable to visit lonely elderly relatives living in other towns because of the ban. (ANSA).

