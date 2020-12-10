COVID has boosted family financial vulnerability - CONSOB

ROME, DEC 10 - COVID has boosted the financial vulnerability of Italian families, bourse regulator CONSOB said in a new survey Thursday. Some 30% of those polled said they would not be able to face an unexpected expense of 1,000 euros. Just over 30% said they had seen their income diminish over the past year. Some 47% said they had contracted a debt. Less than 20% say they do not know how much their pensions will be. Over 10% of those polled said they had eaten into their savings. GDP will fall by about 12% this year, CONSOB said. The labour market has been "hit hard" too, it said. (ANSA).