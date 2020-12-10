COVID:Safeguarding rights at centre of response-Mattarella

ROME, DEC 10 - President Sergio Mattarella said on World Human Rights Day Thursday that "safeguarding the rights of the person must be at the centre of the global response to the (COVID) pandemic." He said this was necessary "in order to avoid that (the pandemic) makes their application less penetrating, and make sure that recovery efforts are backed by solid criteria of equality and equity". Without respect for such essential principles, the head of State said, "the international Community will not be able to successfully overcome this complex moment and guarantee a future of peace and development to all". Mattarella called on the international community to be vigilant in protecting and preserving the postwar Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the UN on December 10, 1948. He said the pandemic posed "huge challenges". Mattarella said that "while whole peoples suffer persecution for political, ethnic, or religious reasons, the health emergency generates in all societies further risks of discrimination and forms of marginalization, which lacerate the social fabric and contradict fundamental values. Thursday is the 72nd anniversary of the adoption of the human rights declaration. (ANSA).