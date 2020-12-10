Soccer: Atalanta join Juve, Lazio in UCL last 16

ROME, DEC 10 - Atalanta have joined Serie A sides Juventus and Lazio in the Champions League last 16 after beating Ajax 1-0 in Amsterdam in their last Group D match on Wednesday. Luis Muriel slotted home a late winner in the closing stages for the Bergamo slide, who would also have progressed with a draw. They finished second in the group with 11 points, two behind Liverpool. Inter, meanwhile, have failed progress from the group stage for the third consecutive season. Antonio Conte's side finished bottom of Group B after a goalless draw with Shakhtar Donetsk. (ANSA).