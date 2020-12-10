Baby dies after being crushed on bus

COVID has boosted family financial vulnerability - CONSOB
ROME
10 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 10 - A baby boy who got crushed on a bus after the driver braked hard on October 28 died late on Wednesday at Genoa's Gaslini hospital, sources said Thursday. The mother was carrying the child on her chest in a baby carrier. When the driver braked as the bus hit a woman on a zebra crossing, the woman fell forwards and the child was crushed against a metal bar. The accident took place in the San Teodoro quarter of Genoa. (ANSA).
