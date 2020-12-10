Giovedì 10 Dicembre 2020 | 13:41

ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME

Baby dies after being crushed on bus

Mother fell as driver braked hard in collision with pedestrian

Baby dies after being crushed on bus

ROME, DEC 10 - A baby boy who got crushed on a bus after the driver braked hard on October 28 died late on Wednesday at Genoa's Gaslini hospital, sources said Thursday. The mother was carrying the child on her chest in a baby carrier. When the driver braked as the bus hit a woman on a zebra crossing, the woman fell forwards and the child was crushed against a metal bar. The accident took place in the San Teodoro quarter of Genoa. (ANSA).

