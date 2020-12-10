Soccer: Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi dies (6)

ROME, DEC 10 - Former Italy forward Paolo Rossi, the top scorer in the Azzurri's victorious 1982 World Cup campaign, has died at the age of 64, his wife Federica Cappelletti and RAI journalist Enrico Varriale announced overnight. Rossi, who had been ill for several years, was a pundit for State broadcaster RAI. He notched six goals to win the Golden Boot at the 1982 World Cup in Spain as top scorer, including the hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Brazil that put Italy in the semifinals and the opener in the 3-1 triumph over West Germany in the final. Rossi also won the Golden Ball player-of-the-tournament award and the 1982 Ballon d'Or. He helped Juventus win two Serie A titles, an Italian Cup, the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the European Cup during his 1981-1985 stint in Turin. . His other clubs included AC Milan and Hellas Verona. (ANSA).