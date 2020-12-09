Probe opened into youth dust-up on Pincian Hill

ROME, DEC 9 - Rome prosecutors on Wednesday opened a probe into a mass street fight involving hundreds of young people on Rome's Pincian Hill on Saturday night. Several youths, some with criminal records and some minors, have been identified after the pitched battle, in which a 14-yer-old boy's nose was broken. The dust-up, which featured gangs of youths without face masks or with their masks lowered, was reportedly arranged on social media by two girls, Rome daily Il Messaggero reported. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said "the scenes on the Pincio were an offence to the sacrifices of everyone else", referring to the breach of COVID norms on masks and social distancing. The Pincian Hill, which overlooks Piazza del Popolo, is not one of Rome's seven hills. There were reportedly other, smaller street fights in Trastevere and EUR on Saturday night. (ANSA).