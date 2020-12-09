CEI chief Bassetti says on the mend after COVID

ROME, DEC 9 - Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, president of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) and Archbishop of Perugia-Città della Pieve, on Wednesday said he was on the mend after a bout of COVID-19. "Dear priests, dear brothers and sisters, now for a few days I am convalescing here in the bishop's palace, and I see that my health is slowly returning, and certain problems caused by COVID are, a little at a time, disappearing," he said in his first Advent message to the diocese. The message was broadcast on the Youtube channel of the La Voce weekly. "I thank the Lord because he wanted this: that I should stay alive, and above all because he restored me to you, to my people. "Having more time in this period, my prayer, my offering has been for you, it is for the families, above all where there are some sick members. "It is for the families were there are small children. "It is for the families that, for one reason or another (I suffer from this myself, and I suffer with them), have economic woes. "Let us think truly that (God) provides, in every way, for the common good of society, and so that no one has to suffer". (ANSA).