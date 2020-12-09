Covid: 12,756 positive, 499 victims

ROME, DEC 9 - Some 12,756 new COVID cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 499 new victims, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 14,842 new cases and 634 new deaths Tuesday. The total number of cases since the start of the epidemic is now 1,770.149, and the death toll 61,739. The number of swabs in the last 24 hours was 118,475, over 30,0000 fewer than Tuesday, with a positivity rate rising back to 10.8%, 0.8% higher than Tuesday. The number of intensive care cases fell 25 to 3,320 and hospital admissions fell 428 to 29,653, the health ministry said. (ANSA).