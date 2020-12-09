Mercoledì 09 Dicembre 2020 | 18:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Probe opened into youth dust-up on Pincian Hill

Probe opened into youth dust-up on Pincian Hill

 
ROME
CEI chief Bassetti says on the mend after COVID

CEI chief Bassetti says on the mend after COVID

 
ROME
Covid: 12,756 positive, 499 victims

Covid: 12,756 positive, 499 victims

 
ROME
'Delirious with jealousy' man cleared of killing wife

'Delirious with jealousy' man cleared of killing wife

 
ROME
'Delirious with jealousy' man cleared of killing wife

'Delirious with jealousy' man cleared of killing wife

 
ROME
Micro-plastic found in human placenta for 1st time

Micro-plastic found in human placenta for 1st time

 
ROME
32 arrests in immigration scams in Potenza and Messina

32 arrests in immigration scams in Potenza and Messina

 
ROME
COVID: Mattarella to skip Xmas greetings

COVID: Mattarella to skip Xmas greetings

 
PALERMO
COVID: liver transplant from positive donor

COVID: liver transplant from positive donor

 
MILAN
COVID found in boy, 4, in Nov 2019

COVID found in boy, 4, in Nov 2019

 
BENEVENTO
Migrant inspector arrested in Benevento

Migrant inspector arrested in Benevento

 

Il Biancorosso

Bari calcio
Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Norman Atlantic, difesa imputati: «Bisogna trasferire il processo»

Norman Atlantic, difesa imputati: «Bisogna trasferire il processo»

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, pazienti Covid maltrattati, medico 118: «Frase mal interpretata»

Taranto, pazienti Covid maltrattati, medico 118: «Frase mal interpretata». Asl: «Fornita corretta assistenza»

 
FoggiaTragedia sfiorata
Foggia, carambola tra 4 auto in via Napoli: diversi i feriti, non gravi

Foggia, carambola tra 4 auto in via Napoli: diversi i feriti, non gravi

 
Covid news h 24dati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, calo di tamponi effettuati (+367) e di nuovi positivi (+35) in 24 h: registrati altri due decessi

Covid in Basilicata, calo di tamponi effettuati (+367) e di nuovi positivi (+35) in 24 h: registrati altri due decessi

 
Brindisianziani longevi
Ceglie Messapica, nonna Palma compie 105 anni e riceve telegramma di Mattarella e benedizione di papa Francesco

Ceglie Messapica, nonna Palma compie 105 anni con telegramma di Mattarella e benedizione di papa Francesco

 
LecceL'episodio
Lecce, aggredì e minacciò sindaco: 61enne finisce sotto processo

Lecce, aggredì e minacciò sindaco: 61enne finisce sotto processo

 
Battentato furto
Barletta, «topi» d'auto sorpresi in azione da poliziotto libero dal servizio: 4 andriesi arrestati

Barletta, «topi» d'auto sorpresi in azione da poliziotto libero dal servizio: 4 andriesi arrestati

 
Potenzail ritorno
Basilicata, da domani studenti in classe nelle scuole elementari e medie

Basilicata, da domani studenti in classe nelle scuole elementari e medie

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, cala di poco curva contagi (+915) su quasi 10mila tamponi: 23 decessi e meno ricoveri (+3)

Covid in Puglia, calano i contagi (915) e la percentuale sui tamponi (10%): 23 decessi

Puglia, 20 comuni tra Foggia, Bat e Bari tornano in zona arancione: l'ordinanza

Puglia, 20 comuni tra Foggia, Bat e Bari tornano in zona arancione: L'ordinanza

Covid in Puglia, invariato il numero dei contagi (+917) in 24h ma cresce percentuale sui tamponi (+33%): 20 i decessi

Covid in Puglia, costante numero contagi (+917) in 24h ma cresce percentuale sui tamponi (33%): 20 i decessi. Lopalco: «Meno contagi con scuole chiuse»

Bari, troppa gente in giro. Decaro: no a vigilia di una tragedia. Possibili chiusure

Bari, troppa gente in giro. Decaro: no a vigilia di una tragedia. Possibili chiusure

Bari, Asl smarrisce tamponi Covid ma comunica agli interessati il loro esito tramite mail

Bari, Asl smarrisce tamponi Covid ma comunica agli interessati il loro esito tramite mail

ROME

Covid: 12,756 positive, 499 victims

Compares with 14,842 new cases and 634 new deaths Tuesday

Covid: 12,756 positive, 499 victims

ROME, DEC 9 - Some 12,756 new COVID cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 499 new victims, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 14,842 new cases and 634 new deaths Tuesday. The total number of cases since the start of the epidemic is now 1,770.149, and the death toll 61,739. The number of swabs in the last 24 hours was 118,475, over 30,0000 fewer than Tuesday, with a positivity rate rising back to 10.8%, 0.8% higher than Tuesday. The number of intensive care cases fell 25 to 3,320 and hospital admissions fell 428 to 29,653, the health ministry said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati