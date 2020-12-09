'Delirious with jealousy' man cleared of killing wife

ROME, DEC 9 - An 80-year-old man was acquitted of homicide on Wednesday because a Brescia court upheld the defence's assertion that he was mentally incapacitated when he killed his wife last year. The man, Antonio Gozzini, was said to be in a "delirium of jealousy". The prosecution had requested that he be handed a life sentence for killing high-school teacher Cristina Maioli. Consultants for both the defence and the prosecution concurred during the trial that the man "was prey to an evident delirium of jealousy that destroyed his relationship with reality and determined an irresistible homicidal urge". Maioli was first knocked unconscious with a rolling pin in her sleep and then stabbed in the throat. Gozzini's lawyer said "we are satisfied because the sentence reflects what emerged in the debate and that is that my client was mentally incapacitated". Observers said the sentence was sure to spark controversy amid a spate of COVID lockdown femicides. (ANSA).