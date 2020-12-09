'Delirious with jealousy' man cleared of killing wife
09 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 9 - A 70-year-old man was acquitted of homicide on Wednesday because a Brescia court upheld the defence's assertion that he was mentally incapacitated when he killed his wife last year. The man, Antonio Gozzini, was said to be in a "delirium of jealousy". The prosecution had requested that he be handed a life sentence for killing high-school teacher Cristina Maioli. (ANSA).
