Micro-plastic found in human placenta for 1st time

ROME, DEC 9 - The presence of micro-plastic in human placenta has been detected for the first time by researchers at two Italian hospitals and universities. Writing in the Environment International journal, researchers from Rome's Fatebenefratelli Hospital and the Politecnica delle Marche University said: "with the presence of plastic in the body, the immune system that self-recognizes is disturbed, even what is not organic. "It's like having a cyborg baby: no longer composed only of human cells, but a mixture of a biological entity and inorganic entities." Lead author of the study Antonio Ragusa, head of Fatebenefratelli's obstetrics and gynaecology department, wrote "The mothers were shocked". Fatebenefratelli is one of Rome's top hospitals, specializing in paediatrics. The Politecnica delle Marche is based in Ancona. (ANSA).