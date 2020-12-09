COVID: liver transplant from positive donor

32 arrests in immigration scams in Potenza and Messina
09 Dicembre 2020
PALERMO, DEC 9 - Italy's first liver transplant from a COVID positive donor to a patient who formerly had the virus has been carried out in Sicily. The operation was performed at Palermo's ISMETT hospital. The liver was taken from the positive patient at the San Marco Hospital in Catania. Sicily Governor said the operation was "an event of ethical and scientific significance, which does honour to Sicily". (ANSA).
