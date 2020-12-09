Mercoledì 09 Dicembre 2020 | 15:42

ROME

COVID: Mattarella to skip Xmas greetings

Due to COVID restrictions

COVID: Mattarella to skip Xmas greetings

ROME, DEC 9 - President Sergio Mattarella will not hold the traditional ceremony exchanging festive holiday and New Year wishes with representatives of institutions, political forces and civil society this year because of the restrictions imposed by the continuing pandemic, his press office said Wednesday. The ceremony, which took place on December 18 last year, has been scrubbed because of the need to respect rules on social distancing and gatherings amid the COVID pandemic. Several other official ceremonies have been cancelled. On Tuesday Pope Francis paid the traditional Feast of the Immaculate Conception tribute to a statue of the Virgin Mary in Rome in a surprise dawn ceremony, without fanfare or crowds, having said that he would not carry it out this year. (ANSA).

