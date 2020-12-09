Oxford vaccine up to 90% effective - trials

Mercoledì 09 Dicembre 2020 | 14:12

MILAN
Bari calcio
ROME, DEC 9 - A COVID vaccine being developed by Oxford University for drug multinational Astrazeneca and two Italian firms including biomedical firm IRBM has been shown to be up to 90% effective in phase three clinical trials, researchers said in The Lancet on Wednesday. Two different types of administration of the vaccine were trialled, the British university said. The better one, with 90% efficacy and a maximum tolerability for the elderly, envisages the inoculation of half a dose and then a follow-up with a full dose after a month. The second regime, with two full doses being given at a month's interval, has shown 62.1% effectiveness, the university said. Oxford also carried out a combined analysis of the two regimes which showed an average effectiveness of 70%. AstraZeneca Vice President Pam Cheng has said some 200 million doses of the Oxford vaccine will be available on a global level by the end of this year. Cheng also said that the British-Swedish drugs giant will reach production of 700 million doses by the end of March. She said it will be possible to produce 100-200 million does a month for the international market next year. Health Minister Roberto Speranza has hailed the results of the trials. "The news out of Oxford on the anti-COVID vaccine is encouraging," he said. He said "a lot of prudence is still needed, but it will be scientific research that will bring humanity out of this crisis". Speranza noted that "major Italian firms" are involved in the project, including IRBM, based at Pomezia south of Rome, and Catalent, based at Anagni between Rome and Naples. AstraZeneca is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company with its headquarters in Cambridge and its R&D concentrated in three strategic centres: Cambridge, Gothenburg and Gaithersburg. IRBM Science Park is an Italian firm, founded in 2009 at Pomezia just south of Rome, operating in the sector of molecular biotechnology, biomedical science and organic chemistry. Catalent is a vial and drug packaging firm. The UK on Tuesday became the first country to start giving people a COVID vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech. The first people to get the jab were Margaret Keenan, 90, and William Shakespeare, 81, both from the central city of Coventry. (ANSA).

