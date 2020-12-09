Migrant inspector arrested in Benevento

COVID found in boy, 4, in Nov 2019
BENEVENTO
09 Dicembre 2020
BENEVENTO, DEC 9 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested a 59-year-old inspector at the prefecture of Benevento in southern Italy on suspicion of taking bribes to make sure inspections at migrant reception centres were lenient. The man allegedly demanded and obtained money for cushy inspections at several Foreigner Reception Centres (CAS), police said. He was placed under house arrest by DIGOS security police. The man has been charged with inducement to give or promise illegal services. He denies the charges. (ANSA).
