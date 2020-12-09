Ward chief arrested for multiple manslaughter in Salerno

SALERNO, DEC 9 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested a cancer ward chief at a clinic in Salerno near Naples on suspicion of multiple culpable manslaughter after he carried out allegedly useless or harmful operations on cancer patients who then died. Carmine Napolitano is accused of carrying out surgical interventions that were "totally destructive and useless", police said. Police said "many" of the patients died after the operations. Police also suspended a surgeon in the same ward, Marco Clemente, who has been placed under investigation. The pair are also accused of negligence both in operations and post-operative treatment. The police operation was triggered by a complaint in 2018 that claimed deaths at the clinic had risen significantly after the two surgeons were hired. The pair are accused of "carrying out a series of surgical interventions at a high risk of complications, totally destructive and useless vis-a-vis oncological diseases at an advanced stage". Drs Napolitano and Clemente deny wrongdoing, malpractice and negligence. (ANSA).