MILAN
COVID found in boy, 4, in Nov 2019

BENEVENTO
Migrant inspector arrested in Benevento

ROME
Oxford vaccine up to 90% effective - trials

SALERNO
Ward chief arrested for multiple manslaughter in Salerno

ROME
Salvini to attend Gregoretti trial Saturday

ROME
COVID: intensive care cases down 3% in 7 days - AGENAS

ROME
Bad weather continues to sweep Italy

ROME
Bianchi brothers among 6 arrested for drugs

ROME
Public-sector workers stage one-day strike

ROME
Soccer: Juve thump Barcelona at Camp Nou to finish top

ROME
MOSE raised after miscalculation led to Venice floods

Il Biancorosso

Bari calcio
Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceL'episodio
Lecce, aggredì e minacciò sindaco: 61enne finisce sotto processo

Potenzamaltempo
Basilicata, le piogge riempiono gli invasi: rRistabiliti i livelli di sicurezza

TarantoControlli dei CC
Fragagnano, in casa con la marijuana pronta per essere spacciata: arrestato 37enne

Covid news h 24sanità
Emergenza Covid, Asl Ba assume 16 giovani anestesisti specializzandi per un anno

Battentato furto
Barletta, «topi» d'auto sorpresi in azione da poliziotto libero dal servizio: 4 andriesi arrestati

Newsweekla storia
Foggia, il virus li risposa dopo vent’anni

Brindisioperazione antimafia
Brindisi, droga e contrabbando: sequestrati beni per 2 mln

Potenzail ritorno
Basilicata, da domani studenti in classe nelle scuole elementari e medie

SALERNO

Ward chief arrested for multiple manslaughter in Salerno

Allegedly did harmful ops on cancer patients

SALERNO, DEC 9 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested a cancer ward chief at a clinic in Salerno near Naples on suspicion of multiple culpable manslaughter after he carried out allegedly useless or harmful operations on cancer patients who then died. Carmine Napolitano is accused of carrying out surgical interventions that were "totally destructive and useless", police said. Police said "many" of the patients died after the operations. Police also suspended a surgeon in the same ward, Marco Clemente, who has been placed under investigation. The pair are also accused of negligence both in operations and post-operative treatment. The police operation was triggered by a complaint in 2018 that claimed deaths at the clinic had risen significantly after the two surgeons were hired. The pair are accused of "carrying out a series of surgical interventions at a high risk of complications, totally destructive and useless vis-a-vis oncological diseases at an advanced stage". Drs Napolitano and Clemente deny wrongdoing, malpractice and negligence. (ANSA).

