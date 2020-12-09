Mercoledì 09 Dicembre 2020 | 14:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
COVID found in boy, 4, in Nov 2019

COVID found in boy, 4, in Nov 2019

 
BENEVENTO
Migrant inspector arrested in Benevento

Migrant inspector arrested in Benevento

 
ROME
Oxford vaccine up to 90% effective - trials

Oxford vaccine up to 90% effective - trials

 
SALERNO
Ward chief arrested for multiple manslaughter in Salerno

Ward chief arrested for multiple manslaughter in Salerno

 
ROME
Salvini to attend Gregoretti trial Saturday

Salvini to attend Gregoretti trial Saturday

 
ROME
COVID: intensive care cases down 3% in 7 days - AGENAS

COVID: intensive care cases down 3% in 7 days - AGENAS

 
ROME
Bad weather continues to sweep Italy

Bad weather continues to sweep Italy

 
ROME
Bianchi brothers among 6 arrested for drugs

Bianchi brothers among 6 arrested for drugs

 
ROME
Public-sector workers stage one-day strike

Public-sector workers stage one-day strike

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve thump Barcelona at Camp Nou to finish top

Soccer: Juve thump Barcelona at Camp Nou to finish top

 
ROME
MOSE raised after miscalculation led to Venice floods

MOSE raised after miscalculation led to Venice floods

 

Il Biancorosso

Bari calcio
Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceL'episodio
Lecce, aggredì e minacciò sindaco: 61enne finisce sotto processo

Lecce, aggredì e minacciò sindaco: 61enne finisce sotto processo

 
Potenzamaltempo
Basilicata, le piogge riempiono gli invasi: rRistabiliti i livelli di sicurezza

Basilicata, le piogge riempiono gli invasi: ristabiliti i livelli di sicurezza

 
TarantoControlli dei CC
Fragagnano, in casa con la marijuana pronta per essere spacciata: arrestato 37enne

Fragagnano, in casa con la marijuana pronta per essere spacciata: arrestato 37enne

 
Covid news h 24sanità
Emergenza Covid, Asl Ba assume 16 giovani anestesisti specializzandi per un anno

Emergenza Covid, Asl Ba assume 16 giovani anestesisti specializzandi per un anno

 
Battentato furto
Barletta, «topi» d'auto sorpresi in azione da poliziotto libero dal servizio: 4 andriesi arrestati

Barletta, «topi» d'auto sorpresi in azione da poliziotto libero dal servizio: 4 andriesi arrestati

 
Newsweekla storia
Foggia, il virus li risposa dopo vent’anni

Foggia, il virus li risposa dopo vent’anni

 
Brindisioperazione antimafia
Brindisi, droga e contrabbando: sequestrati beni per 2 mln

Brindisi, droga e contrabbando: sequestrati beni per 2 mln a pregiudicato

 
Potenzail ritorno
Basilicata, da domani studenti in classe nelle scuole elementari e medie

Basilicata, da domani studenti in classe nelle scuole elementari e medie

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, cala di poco curva contagi (+915) su quasi 10mila tamponi: 23 decessi e meno ricoveri (+3)

Covid in Puglia, calano i contagi (915) e la percentuale sui tamponi (10%): 23 decessi

Puglia, 20 comuni tra Foggia, Bat e Bari tornano in zona arancione: l'ordinanza

Puglia, 20 comuni tra Foggia, Bat e Bari tornano in zona arancione: L'ordinanza

Bari, troppa gente in giro. Decaro: no a vigilia di una tragedia. Possibili chiusure

Bari, troppa gente in giro. Decaro: no a vigilia di una tragedia. Possibili chiusure

Barletta, muore pediatra di famiglia positivo al Covid: da oggi 4 comuni nella BAT in zona arancione

Barletta, muore pediatra positivo al Covid. Anelli: «Più misure restrittive»

Potenza, un lupo a spasso tra i palazzi in centro: isolato e rifocillato

Potenza, un lupo a spasso tra i palazzi in centro: isolato e rifocillato

ROME

Salvini to attend Gregoretti trial Saturday

Conte, Toninelli, Trenta also expected

Salvini to attend Gregoretti trial Saturday

ROME, DEC 9 - Nationalist opposition League leader Matteo Salvini will be in Catania Saturday morning to attend a hearing in the alleged abduction of migrants aboard the Gregoretti coast guard ship while he was interior minister last year, judicial sources said Wednesday. Also expected to attend, the sources said, are Premier Giuseppe Conte, former transport minister Danilo Toninelli, and former defence minister Elisabetta Trenta, all also in office at the time. The nub of Salvini's defence argument is that he acted in concert with the rest of the government. Salvini refused a landing berth to the 131 migrants aboard the Gregoretti ship from July 27 to 31, 2019, when authorisation to land at Augusta near Siracusa came from a judge. The case is one of several stemming from Salvini's former closed ports policy against NGO-run migrant rescue ships during his 14-month stint as interior minister. He has said that he acted in defence of the nation and "in the company of Premier Conte" in his handling of the Gregoretti case and other cases, including that of the NGO ship Open Arms. Salvini pulled down the first Conte government last year, a move that led to the creation of a new executive under the same premier but backed by a different coalition. To Salvini's dismay, his former ally in the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) buried their differences with long-time foe the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to set up the new government, leaving him out in the cold in opposition. He had been banking on exploiting the high polling numbers of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League to force and win a snap general election. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati