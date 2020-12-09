COVID: intensive care cases down 3% in 7 days - AGENAS

ROME, DEC 9 - Italy's COVID intensive care cases and hospital admissions have both dropped 3% in the last week, the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS) said Wednesday. The number of IC cases fell from 41% to 38%, it said. Admissions fell from 48% to 45%. At 38% of beds, the IC cases are still 8% over the alert threshold. At 45%, admissions are still 5% above the critical threshold. The survey spanned the week from December 1 to December 7. (ANSA).