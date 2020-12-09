Public-sector workers stage one-day strike

Bianchi brothers among 6 arrested for drugs
ROME, DEC 9 - Many of Italy's public-sector workers took part in a one-day strike on Wednesday. The strike was called by unions to demand the renewal of the civil servants' collective contract, which expired late in 2018, and call for a large-scale recruitment drive and improved workplace safety. The strike is not affecting essential services provided by local authorities and the national health system. However, some non-urgent appointments may be postponed. Civil Service Minister Fabiana Dadone said she has called a meeting with unions on Thursday to discuss the contract renewal. Dadone said the the question should not just be about money but also about the "valorization of the personnel". (ANSA).
