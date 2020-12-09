Soccer: Juve thump Barcelona at Camp Nou to finish top

ROME, DEC 9 - Juventus thumped Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou on Tuesday to finish top of Champions League Group G with an impressive victory. Cristiano Ronaldo won the showdown with his great rival Lionel Messi, converting two penalties, while American midfielder Weston McKennie was also on target. Both Barca and Juve qualified for the knockout stages of the competition with 15 points, but the Italian side topped the group thanks to a better record in the head-to-heads. Lazio are also in the last-16, for the first time in 20 years, but they had a nasty scares before securing the 2-2 home draw they needed with Club Brugge to progress. The Rome side were leading 2-1 thanks to goals by Joaquin Correa and Ciro Immobile and looked comfortable after the visitors had full back Eduard Sobol sent off for a second yellow card. They wasted several good chances to wrap things up before allowing Hans Vanaken to equalize for the Belgians in the closing stages. Charles De Ketelaere almost grabbed victory, and qualification, for Brugge, smashing a shot onto the crossbar in injury time. Lazio qualified in second place in Group F with 10 points, three behind Borussia Dortmund and two more than Brugge. (ANSA).