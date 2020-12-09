Mercoledì 09 Dicembre 2020 | 11:09

ROME
Conte calls for cohesion amid turmoil within his alliance

ROME
WC: Italy draws Switzerland, NI, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Zaki's custody extended by 45 days - NGO

ROME
COVID: Lamorgese tests positive

ROME
Covid: 13,720 positive, 528 victims

MILAN
La Scala virtual opening night will be remembered -Domingo

ROME
Youths ID'd after big dust-up on Pincian Hill

BRESCIA
Felice Maniero gets 4 yrs for mistreating partner on appeal

NAPLES
Naples presepe makers hope for Maradona-fuelled recovery

FLORENCE
8 arrested in graft probe inc Lunigiana mayor

ROME
Green moves to top 196 bn recovery plan - draft

Bari calcio
Tegola per l'attacco biancorosso, infortunato Citro: lesione muscolare

Foggiaoperazione
Mafia a Foggia, taglieggiavano imprenditori e commercianti: due in manette, Coinvolto anche il boss Trisciuoglio

Brindisioperazione antimafia
Brindisi, droga e contrabbando: sequestrati beni per 2 mln

BatNella Bat
Trinitapoli, arrestato per furto di olive esce dal carcere e torna a rubare: arrestato ladro incallito

Covid news h 24L'emergenza
Locorotondo, focolaio Covid in Rsa: quarto decesso e medico Asl contagiato finisce in terapia intensiva

Tarantoemergenza siderurgico
Taranto, ex Ilva sul filo: atteso l’accordo con Mittal

Potenza«carpe diem»
Potenza, smantellata organizzazione criminale dedita all’immigrazione illecita: 16 arresti e 5 aziende sequestrate

Potenzail ritorno
Basilicata, da domani studenti in classe nelle scuole elementari e medie

Lecceaiuti economici
Lecce, buoni spesa digitali da domani per famiglie meno abbienti

Covid in Puglia, cala di poco curva contagi (+915) su quasi 10mila tamponi: 23 decessi e meno ricoveri (+3)

Puglia, 20 comuni tra Foggia, Bat e Bari tornano in zona arancione: l'ordinanza

Bari, troppa gente in giro. Decaro: no a vigilia di una tragedia. Possibili chiusure

Barletta, muore pediatra di famiglia positivo al Covid: da oggi 4 comuni nella BAT in zona arancione

Covid Puglia

Covid Puglia, 1001 positivi su 3.821 test (26%). Altri 24 morti, lieve calo ricoveri. Foggia, Bari e Bat: 20 comuni arancioni

Friction over ESM reform, Recovery Plan task force

ROME, DEC 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday called for "cohesion" amid turmoil within the coalition supporting his government. "The government needs maximum cohesion from the parties of the ruling majority in order to be able to keep fighting at the EU level," Conte told the Lower House ahead of this week's European summit. "Debate is a sign of vitality and richness but it is undoubtedly healthy that it should be conducted with a constructive spirit and that it shouldn't distract us from our objectives." There has been friction for weeks within the ruling coalition over an agreement at he EU level to reform the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which many members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest group in the ruling majority, are unhappy about. However, an agreement on a resolution, which says that the government must stress the need for the changes to the bailout fund to be part of a package of reforms, seems to have averted the threat of a dramatic split in a parliamentary vote. But the coalition is also facing turmoil over a task-force Conte wants to create in relation to the Recovery Plan on how to use the money Italy will get from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund. This has upset ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, which says such a task force would undermine the role of parliament. Family Minister Elena Bonetti, an IV member, told Radio Capital Wednesday that she would be willing to quit if the task-force idea is jot dropped. (ANSA).

