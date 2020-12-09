Conte calls for cohesion amid turmoil within his alliance

ROME, DEC 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday called for "cohesion" amid turmoil within the coalition supporting his government. "The government needs maximum cohesion from the parties of the ruling majority in order to be able to keep fighting at the EU level," Conte told the Lower House ahead of this week's European summit. "Debate is a sign of vitality and richness but it is undoubtedly healthy that it should be conducted with a constructive spirit and that it shouldn't distract us from our objectives." There has been friction for weeks within the ruling coalition over an agreement at he EU level to reform the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which many members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest group in the ruling majority, are unhappy about. However, an agreement on a resolution, which says that the government must stress the need for the changes to the bailout fund to be part of a package of reforms, seems to have averted the threat of a dramatic split in a parliamentary vote. But the coalition is also facing turmoil over a task-force Conte wants to create in relation to the Recovery Plan on how to use the money Italy will get from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund. This has upset ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, which says such a task force would undermine the role of parliament. Family Minister Elena Bonetti, an IV member, told Radio Capital Wednesday that she would be willing to quit if the task-force idea is jot dropped. (ANSA).