WC: Italy draws Switzerland, NI, Bulgaria, Lithuania
ROME
07 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 7 - Italy drew Switzerland, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Northern Ireland in the qualifying round for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, FIFA said Monday. Coach Roberto Mancini said Switzerland had been among the best teams in the second pot "but at least it's a short journey" to play them. (ANSA).
