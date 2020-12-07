Lunedì 07 Dicembre 2020 | 19:08

ROME
WC: Italy draws Switzerland, NI, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Zaki's custody extended by 45 days - NGO

ROME
COVID: Lamorgese tests positive

ROME
Covid: 13,720 positive, 528 victims

MILAN
La Scala virtual opening night will be remembered -Domingo

ROME
Youths ID'd after big dust-up on Pincian Hill

BRESCIA
Felice Maniero gets 4 yrs for mistreating partner on appeal

NAPLES
Naples presepe makers hope for Maradona-fuelled recovery

FLORENCE
8 arrested in graft probe inc Lunigiana mayor

ROME
Green moves to top 196 bn recovery plan - draft

MILAN
Sala to stand again as Milan mayor

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Calcio, nuova vittoria per i galletti: Paganese-Bari 0-1

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baria Bari
Mafia in gestione Torre Quetta, Comune rimuove pedane, piscina e chioschi

GdM.TVIL caso siderurgico
Ilva, la settimana dello Stato nella proprietà. Chiusura area a caldo, scontro tra enti locali e sindacati. Il punto

LecceNel basso Salento
Matino, tromba d'aria devasta il cimitero: danni alla pavimentazione

BatNordbarese
Trinitapoli, sorpresi dai carabinieri a rubare 15 quintali di olive: arrestati in tre

MateraNel Materano
Truffa sui fondi Ue: denunciato titolare ditta a Policoro

FoggiaFormazione
Università Foggia: via a ciclo di seminari su comunicazione via web, debutta Massimo Bray

PotenzaIl presidente
Potenza, Caiata sbatte la porta e denuncia: Io aggredito davanti allo stadio

Brindisinel Brindisino
Fasano, arriva il «tampone sospeso» per chi non può permetterselo

ROME

'Short trip' to play Swiss says Mancini

ROME, DEC 7 - Italy drew Switzerland, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Northern Ireland in the qualifying round for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, FIFA said Monday. Coach Roberto Mancini said Switzerland had been among the best teams in the second pot "but at least it's a short journey" to play them. (ANSA).

