Zaki's custody extended by 45 days - NGO

(ANSAmed) - CAIRO, 07 DIC - An anti-terrorism court in Cairo on Sunday extended by 45 days the pre-trial custody of Patrick Zaki, according to a tweet published by the NGO EIPR of which the Egyptian researcher is a member. Zaki is a student at the University of Bologna. He has been detained since February on charges of subversive propaganda and instigation to terrorism. ''The third circuit (terrorism) of the criminal court has decided to renew the detention of our colleague Patrick George Zaki, a researcher at the Egyptian Initiative, for a period of 45 days'', said the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR). ''Patrick was arrested on February 7 while he was returning from Italy, where he is studying for a master's degree, to spend the holidays in Egypt'', added the message on Twitter. Although the detention has been extended by ''45 days'', as usual no specific date has been set for the next hearing on pre-trial custody for the student, his attorney, Hoda Nasrallah, commented with messages to ANSA. ''Patrick appeared at a hearing in court that included some 700 detainees for several cases in which the detention of all prisoners was renewed, except for one'', said EIPR in a tweet. Yesterday, in front of a secondary entrance of the building where the hearing of the anti-terror court was held, a group of some 50 men, women and children waited for the lawyers to provide news, along with pro-Zaki activists. (ANSA).