COVID: Lamorgese tests positive

WC: Italy draws Switzerland, NI, Bulgaria, Lithuania
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, picco di contagi nel giorno della zona gialla: altri 1789 casi (24,5%). In aumento i ricoveri, 24 morti. «Tutti a spasso»
Covid Puglia, 1001 positivi su 3.821 test (26%). Altri 24 morti, lieve calo ricoveri. Foggia, Bari e Bat: 20 comuni arancioni
ROME
07 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 7 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said Monday. The minister left a cabinet meeting early after the result came through. The cabinet meeting was suspended. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su