La Scala virtual opening night will be remembered -Domingo

MILAN, DEC 7 - La Scala's virtual opening night of the year to be screened worldwide Monday will be "a night to remember," star tenor Placido Domingo said after recording his aria. "It will be a unique premiere," said the Spanish tenor of the show, dubbed 'a rivedere le stelle', that will be be broadcast live on RAI TV and Eurovision and streamed all over the world. "Let's hope this pandemic ends, the public wants to be here and we want them; in any case this premiere will be remembered," said Domingo after recording the aria from André Chenier. Italian tenor Vittorio Grigolo, one of the 24 stars lined up for the event, said "it will be La Scala's greatest ever opening and it will be a watershed". He noted that the line-up rivalled that assembled by the pop world for Band Aid or We Are The World. "We are the opera," he said, underscoring the "hunger" of so many in the sector. "We need a medium to continue to put on a show," said Grigolo. La Scala Superintendent Dominique Meyer said "it has been exciting to see that the opera world wanted to give us a hand, to La Scala and to Italy". (ANSA).