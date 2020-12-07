Youths ID'd after big dust-up on Pincian Hill

La Scala virtual opening night will be remembered -Domingo
ROME
07 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 7 - Several youths, some with criminal records and some minors, have been identified after a mass street fight involving hundreds of young people on Rome's Pincian Hill on Saturday night. The dust-up, which featured gangs of youths without face masks or with their masks lowered, as reportedly arranged on social media by two girls, Rome daily Il Messaggero reported. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said "the scenes on the Pincio were an offence to the sacrifices of everyone else", referring to the breach of COVID norms on masks and social distancing. The Pincian Hill, which overlooks Piazza del Popolo, is not one of Rome's seven hills. (ANSA).
