Lunedì 07 Dicembre 2020 | 17:30

MILAN
La Scala virtual opening night will be remembered -Domingo

ROME
Youths ID'd after big dust-up on Pincian Hill

BRESCIA
Felice Maniero gets 4 yrs for mistreating partner on appeal

NAPLES
Naples presepe makers hope for Maradona-fuelled recovery

FLORENCE
8 arrested in graft probe inc Lunigiana mayor

ROME
Green moves to top 196 bn recovery plan - draft

MILAN
Sala to stand again as Milan mayor

ROME
Turinese events organiser commits suicide in Tiber

ROME
2 femicides near Grosseto, Salerno

VATICAN CITY
Pope thanks health workers for 'tenderness'

ROME
COVID: 4 of 10 deaths in Lombardy - ISS

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Calcio, nuova vittoria per i galletti: Paganese-Bari 0-1

Baria Bari
Mafia in gestione Torre Quetta, Comune rimuove pedane, piscina e chioschi

GdM.TVIL caso siderurgico
Ilva, la settimana dello Stato nella proprietà. Chiusura area a caldo, scontro tra enti locali e sindacati. Il punto

LecceNel basso Salento
Matino, tromba d'aria devasta il cimitero: danni alla pavimentazione

BatNordbarese
Trinitapoli, sorpresi dai carabinieri a rubare 15 quintali di olive: arrestati in tre

MateraNel Materano
Truffa sui fondi Ue: denunciato titolare ditta a Policoro

FoggiaFormazione
Università Foggia: via a ciclo di seminari su comunicazione via web, debutta Massimo Bray

PotenzaIl presidente
Potenza, Caiata sbatte la porta e denuncia: Io aggredito davanti allo stadio

Brindisinel Brindisino
Fasano, arriva il «tampone sospeso» per chi non può permetterselo

Covid Puglia, picco di contagi nel giorno della zona gialla: altri 1789 casi (24,5%). In aumento i ricoveri, 24 morti

Maltempo a Potenza, 51enne muore risucchiato in una tubazione: lavorava col reddito di cittadinanza

Covid 19, Emiliano annuncia: «Parte della Puglia sarà in zona arancione»

Così sarà il Natale a casa Carrisi

Coronavirus, sindaci della Murgia: «Troppi contagi, no a zona gialla»

ROME

Youths ID'd after big dust-up on Pincian Hill

Street fight without masks 'offence to sacrifices' says Raggi

ROME, DEC 7 - Several youths, some with criminal records and some minors, have been identified after a mass street fight involving hundreds of young people on Rome's Pincian Hill on Saturday night. The dust-up, which featured gangs of youths without face masks or with their masks lowered, as reportedly arranged on social media by two girls, Rome daily Il Messaggero reported. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said "the scenes on the Pincio were an offence to the sacrifices of everyone else", referring to the breach of COVID norms on masks and social distancing. The Pincian Hill, which overlooks Piazza del Popolo, is not one of Rome's seven hills. (ANSA).

